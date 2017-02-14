Presidential visit

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
President Trump will visit South Carolina later this week. He’ll attend the roll out of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner in Charleston—his first appearance in the sandlapper state since the primary last year.
Someone is stealing from a Ballantyne church mailbox. St. Matthews Church says someone took checks at the end of January and tried to cash them. The church has since replaced its mailbox with a more secure one.
Tonight, we’re hearing from the people who tried to help Lance Healy from Concord who fell 100 feet while hiking with his daughters. Some gave Healy CPR but couldn’t save him.
I often tell you stories of armed robberies in my Crime Stoppers investigations. Tonight, reporter Alex Giles gives you lifesaving advice should you find yourself in the middle of the stickup.
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.More >>
Clark is now determined to see Marsy's Law passed in North Carolina. The constitutional amendment would provide victim's and their families the rights the accused and convicted already have.More >>
Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford met in a Beatties Ford Road church in the debate sponsored by the Black Political Caucus.More >>
Firefighters reported the crash around 9:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of West Arrowood Rd.More >>
Congratulations to South Rowan High’s Cheyenne Hunter for being named the ‘CTE Outstanding Student of the Year’ for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.More >>
