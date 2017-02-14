Seafood Cake Recipe by the Wright Touch - | WBTV Charlotte

Seafood Cake Recipe by the Wright Touch

Ingredients:

  • ½ c clam juice 
  • 12oz med Shrimp peeled 
  • 16 oz lump crab meat 
  • 8 green onions 
  • ½ c mayo 
  • 2 T Lemon juice 
  • 1 t paprika 
  • 1 egg 
  • 2 T Old Bay Seasoning 
  • 1 c Italian Bread Crumb 

Procedure:

  1. Cook shrimps in clam juice until done and then dice in small pieces. 
  2. Season salmon with salt and pepper and cook in a 350 oven for 10 to 15 min and then break salmon into small pieces. 
  3. Mix cooked shrimp, salmon, crab, green onions and bread crumbs in a bowl 
  4. Mix the other ingredients together and combine with the other mixture. Form into patties and brown each side.
Powered by Frankly