Seafood Cake Recipe by the Wright Touch

Ingredients:
- ½ c clam juice
- 12oz med Shrimp peeled
- 16 oz lump crab meat
- 8 green onions
- ½ c mayo
- 2 T Lemon juice
- 1 t paprika
- 1 egg
- 2 T Old Bay Seasoning
- 1 c Italian Bread Crumb
Procedure:
- Cook shrimps in clam juice until done and then dice in small pieces.
- Season salmon with salt and pepper and cook in a 350 oven for 10 to 15 min and then break salmon into small pieces.
- Mix cooked shrimp, salmon, crab, green onions and bread crumbs in a bowl
- Mix the other ingredients together and combine with the other mixture. Form into patties and brown each side.