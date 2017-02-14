Police looking for driver who left crash scene

Salisbury police are looking for a driver who left a crash scene on Statesville Boulevard on Tuesday evening.

The accident involved three vehicles and happened just before 6:00 pm on Statesville Boulevard near E. Colonial.

Two vehicles ran off the road. Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department had to free the drivers from those cars.

Officials on the scene said the injuries were "non-critical."

Police also said that witnesses said that a third vehicle that was involved in the crash left the scene. Police confirmed that they were looking for a black SUV, possibly a GMC, with heavy damage to the front.

Police said that the accident was caused by the driver of the SUV running the stop sign from E, Colonial.

The vehicle was last seen heading west on Statesville Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 704-638-5333.

