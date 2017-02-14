Police: Man killed in 'drug-related' shooting in south Charlotte

A man was killed in what police are calling a "drug-related" shooting in south Charlotte Tuesday. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers got a call about a man being shot on the 2700 block of Oakcrest Place just before 6 p.m. The victim, later identified as 58-year-old David B. Eadie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting appears to be drug-related, but did not give further details. They said someone in the area had noticed suspicious activity right before Eadie was found shot.They did not say if any suspects are being sought.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. I have heard this used to be a pretty rough neighborhood,” said neighbor Allison Pleiman.

Pleiman said the incident has her ready to leave the area.

“It does make me consider moving out just because I am obviously younger and I want to just be in a safe neighborhood where there’s not something I have to be concerned about,” said Pleiman.

Police say the violent situation is not normal for the Sedgefield community.

“This is a quiet area where they certainly have not been experiencing a lot of problems so this is certainly an alarming incident,” said Major Michael Smathers with the CMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

