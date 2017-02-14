Inside CMPD's transparency workshop

People who are interested in learning about Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and going inside the department can sign up for a transparency workshop.

“We want to create and offer a platform for people to come out and get all the information and create an environment for people to ask any questions they want about the police department, what we do, what kind of training we do. We have no secrets,” said Captain Rob Dance. “Oftentimes in the community, people ask us a lot of questions and they think for some reasons we have a lot of secrets but we don’t and we want to share what it is we do at the police academy.”

CMPD on Tuesday held a transparency workshop for local photographers and reporters to see what the public is learning. The sessions include recruitment, use of force, recruit training, community engagement, and internal affairs and accountability.

At a time when residents want to know as much as they can about an incident or an officer-involved shooting, the lesson on body-worn cameras talks about the advancement of cameras in policing and the interaction between officers and residents.

Residents who attend the workshop will have the opportunity to do firearms training simulation, which includes scenarios where workshop participants play the role of an officer faced with making life and death decisions.

“That has been one of the eye-opening pieces of the workshop is leaving here and realizing that in light of the training the officers get here - even though we do teach them use of force and try to teach them to navigate successfully through some of the difficult situations they’re going to face in the community - it is impossible to teach them every situation they’re going to face,” Capt Dance said. “And it’s impossible to teach them to make a perfect decision every time and those simulators give the public a good perspective of what it’s like."

Capt Dance said residents who attend the workshop sometimes come with concerns they have.

“A lot of vocal responses early on in the workshops of some of the frustrations of why our officers are doing some of the things that we are doing and I’ve been able to listen to some of the frustrations and actually set up some scenarios in some of the simulators that closely mimic some of those some scenarios and afford the opportunity for some of the citizens to come up and participate in some of the scenarios very similar.”

He said, “they see that even though they in their mind think how simple it might be to navigate through some of those situations how difficult it is and I think that they leave getting or that they leave with a different perspective.”

