Salisbury teens accused of assaulting man during armed robbery

Two Rowan County teenagers were arrested and charged in an assault and robbery that happened last week.

Myron Sanders, 18, and Breanna Sartain, 17, are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Sanders is additionally charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, resist/delay a public officer, and possession of stolen goods.

Both teens are from Salisbury.

The alleged incident happened on February 8. Deputies said Sanders and Sartain hit a man in his head with a .22 caliber revolver multiple times while they robbed him and threatened his life.

Sanders was taken into custody the next day. Sanders was given a $50,000 bond. Sartain was arrested Tuesday and given a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.