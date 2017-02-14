QUEENS UJNIVERSITY: Royals Men's Basketball Team Still in Division 2 Top Ten

Queens Holds on to Top-10 Ranking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team ranks No. 8 Division II Media Poll sponsored by D2SIDA and No. 10 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Poll.

Queens enters this week having gone 1-1 last week in competition. The Royals fell 86-79 at Wingate University to pick up just their second loss of the season, before bouncing back with a commanding 119-79 road win over Mars Hill University. The 119 points was the most scored by the Royals this season as they shot 60-percent from the floor in the win.

Jalin Alexander, Daniel Camps and Todd Withers are leading the Royals with around 14 points per game apiece. Mike Davis, who scored 23 points in the win over the weekend, is right behind the trio averaging 12.3 points per game. Starting point guard Ike Agusi is averaging just under 10 points and 4.1 assists per game.

As a team, the Royals have the 16th best scoring offense averaging 89 points per game, and they are beating teams by an average of 15.5 points, a scoring margin that ranks 13th in the nation. Queens is shooting an 11th best 50.4-percent from the floor while holding teams to just 40.3-percent shooting. Queens is sharing the ball as well, averaging 16.5 assists per game on each outing.

The Royals will host Catawba College on Wednesday, February 15. The Royals defeated the Indians on the road on January 4, 83-77. Hendryx led the Royals with a career-high 23 points. He also pulled down nine rebounds to lead Queens. Ike Agusi added 13 points and eight assists, while Davis totaled 11 points. Alexander and Withers each chipped in with 10 points. Withers grabbed seven boards, while Alexander tallied five. Queens leads the series, 10-4.

The Department of Athletics at Queens University of Charlotte is a leading NCAA Division II program in the United States distinguished by its commitment to transforming the lives of its students, and consistently competing at the highest possible levels. Housing 21 varsity level sports, the Royals are a member of the South Atlantic Conference with the men’s and women’s swimming teams competing in the Bluegrass Mountain Conference.

Queens University of Charlotte is a master’s-level university with a commitment to both liberal arts and professional studies. Located in the heart of Charlotte, Queens offers undergraduate, graduate and online degrees such as a highly regarded MBA program, a top-10 Low-Residency MFA program, and an online MSN-Clinical Nurse Leader degree. The university serves approximately 2,250 students through its College of Arts and Sciences, McColl School of Business, Wayland H. Cato, Jr. School of Education, James L. Knight School of Communication, Hayworth School of Graduate and Continuing Studies and Andrew Blair College of Health which features the Presbyterian School of Nursing.

