Person jumps from stolen vehicle in north Charlotte, taken into custody

A man was taken into custody after jumping from a vehicle that was allegedly stolen and running from police.

The incident began when officers located a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Woodward Avenue and N. Graham Street, which is near the Double Oaks neighborhood in north Charlotte.

Police said the man in the vehicle jumped out near Carter Street, but was quickly taken into custody. A firearm was found on him.

No names or charges have been released.

