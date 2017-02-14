Trio caught on camera burglarizing Fort Mill Walgreens

Police in Fort Mill are asking for the public's help identifying three people who burglarized a local pharmacy.

The burglary happened at 3:27 a.m. at the Walgreens Pharmacy on the 1200 block of Tom Hall Street. Officers said that the pharmacy drive-through window was broken out.

Surveillance video showed two males bust in the window and jump through. They then used a trash bag to gather medicines from a cabinet adjacent to the window while a third person remained outside, "apparently still attempting to remove glass from the window," police said.

The two burglars inside then quickly jumped out the same window, leaving the area in an unknown direction.

The quantity, and monetary value, of the medication stolen is pending determination.

Anyone with information should call the Fort Mill Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.