UNC-Charlotte student faces charge of 2nd degree rape

A University of North Carolina at Charlotte student has been charged with second degree rape of a female classmate.

A search warrant released by UNC-Charlotte Police says 18-year-old Joshua Arford was arrested this weekend. The warrant says he met the 19-year-old victim at an off-campus party where she became intoxicated and left willingly with Arford to go back to his residence hall.

In her interview with police, the student said her recollection about the intercourse was “fuzzy.” Due to her level of intoxication, a sworn statement was not able to be taken at that time. The warrant says a blood alcohol level test at the hospital registered .206-percent.

On the University of Notre Dame’s student wellness website, a posting says that a BAC level between .200-249-percent can show symptoms of total mental confusion and needing assistance in walking. The effect of alcohol can also vary according to a person’s size, sex, and other factors.

Police said it was determined that the victim was missing several items of clothing, and was not wearing her own clothes when she was met by a friend outside the residence hall before going to the hospital.

UNC-Charlotte police seized several items from the suspect’s room, including sheets.

Arford’s attorney, Adam Seifer with SeiferFlatow Law Firm, said he is not able to comment on the investigation except to say that his client maintains his innocence.

“We believe in his innocence,” said Seifer, calling the charge a “rush to judgment.”

At least two other students were interviewed in the course of the investigation - a roommate of the suspect, and a friend of the victim.

A spokesperson for the University said support services have been offered to the female student. Buffie Stephens said several programs are in place to educate students about sexual assault and consent. She said students are also taught as bystanders to speak up, if they see a student potentially in a harmful situation.

Several students on campus told WBTV that the University does a good job of educating students about the dangers of alcohol and drugs, especially when it comes to sexual assaults.

APRIL 7 UPDATE: Charges dismissed against UNCC student