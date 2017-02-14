After 17 years, joint task force still searching for Asha Degree

It’s been seventeen years since 9-year-old Asha Degree went missing from Cleveland County, but the search for her continues.

Even all these years later, the joint task force of the FBI and Cleveland County Sheriff’s office meet weekly to stay on top of the case.

Shelley Lynch, Public Affairs Specialist with the Charlotte office of the FBI, says they have never stopped actively looking for Asha, or clues to her disappearance.

On February 14, 2000, 9-year-old Asha Degree disappeared from her family’s home. This summer new leads came into the FBI that a young girl, fitting Asha’s appearance, was seen getting into a dark green vehicle on Highway 18 near the area where she was last seen.

The vehicle is being described as an early 1970s Lincoln Mark IV or a Ford Thunderbird with rust around the wheel wells.

Tuesday Lynch said, “We are going over every aspect of this case and re-interviewing people. We are making sure there is no evidence that could still be tested. This is a case we have actively been working for seventeen years.”

As for the clues that came in this summer on the vehicle description the Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman told WBTV News this in May, 2016.

"This vehicle is right now considered a vehicle of interest, and it was occupied two times on the day of her disappearance," Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said in 2016. “It had been discovered by leg work with by the sheriff office investigators along with the federal government.”

In 2000, the 9-year-old left her home in Shelby, NC in the middle of the night and disappeared. Her family says they saw her asleep in her bedroom around 2:30 a.m. An hour and a half later, she was reportedly seen by drivers walking along Highway 18. Her parents reported her missing by 6:30 a.m.

Over a year later, Asha's book bag was found buried along Highway 18 in Burke County.

Not far from where the search for Asha began, workers at the downtown community mart have her picture posted on a bulletin board. It's an attempt to keep the case on the minds of customers.

Sheriff Norman said in May 2016 the new information was generated after a meeting of the joint task force that meets regularly regarding the girl's disappearance.

"It goes to show that this case is actively worked and will be worked until there is closure for the family and the community," Norman said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Asha's disappearance.

The community is also offering another $20,000 dollars leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Asha’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about this missing girl should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100.

