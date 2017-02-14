Molly's Kids: Valentine's Day. Let's talk about Reagan Smith's heart

Valentine’s Day. Let’s talk about hearts.

Two weeks ago marked the 5-year anniversary from Reagan Smith’s open heart surgery. Maybe some of you remember?? Back then, at the age of 9, we featured him as one of our #MollysKids. Reagan is now 14. Thriving. Still dealing with long term care but definitely much older (and taller!) than when we first met in 2012.

One of Reagan’s true loves is baseball. At his last cardiology check, the doctor gave Reagan continued sports clearance. He can play ball again AND not have to get his leaky aortic valve checked again for two whole years!

In exceptionally exciting news, Reagan found out just last Friday he made Lincoln Charter Middle School’s team.

“Now he has to re-learn how to juggle baseball, school and his health,” said mom Sarah Smith from their home in Cherryville. “But it’s a great thing to have to re-learn. He is thrilled.”

Also…

Look below in comments and you’ll see Reagan holding gift bags. To celebrate five years out, he made care packages for OTHER families. He said he wanted to give back to others with CHD’s who hear: “You need heart surgery”.

“I know what it’s like,” Reagan said. “I wanted to do something nice because I know the road they have ahead.”

He also took heart donuts to the staff.

Just that kind of kid.

If you’re are reading this and thinking… “Reagan Smith… The Smith Family… hmmm… this sounds familiar… how do I know their story?”… over Christmas we featured the Smiths on WBTV News after their Lincoln County home was broken into. Sarah walked in on the thieves. She wasn’t hurt, but much of what they had was stolen.

One of the worst parts of the whole thing was that Reagan’s older brother had been saving cash from working at AUTOBELL CAR WASH to go to college, and all that money was taken.

“One day at a time,” Sarah said. “We’re still recovering from the break-in. At least, trying to. But this week for CHD Awareness Week we’ve been trying to focus solely on Reagan and his good news about making the baseball team. He makes my heart pound with pride.”

Heart. Pound. Pride.

What a fitting quote for this morning.

Happy Valentine’s Day.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**