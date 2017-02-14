Cabarrus County adopts aggressive ten year school plan

The Cabarrus County School Board approved on a revised 10-year-plan that will help curb massive growth and overcrowding in their schools.

Opening four new schools in the next five years is the crux of their plan while also spending millions of dollars for three replacement schools.

The school board laid out their plan in a power point project presented at the Board Retreat in late January.

“We’ve averaged about 850 students in the last year and half or so, growth. Our projections are to grow 850 or more most likely around 1200 students per year for the next five years," said Tim Lowder, Executive Director of Operations for Cabarrus County Schools. “That's based on existing development that’s already in place, that’s actively building housing in Cabarrus County. The housing market seems to have really taken off since the economy turned around and we seem to be a prime place for that.”

Last year, school board members say nearly 800 new students enrolled in Cabarrus Co. schools and they believe that many students or more will enroll every year moving forward.

Right now, three schools in Cabarrus County are described as being overcrowded. Central Cabarrus High School leads the way at 149% of their capacity. Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge High Schools are also overcapacity and skyrocket to more than 2,000 students.

“Even with the relief we can give it, (Central Cabarrus), it’s still going to be at 149% because it’s gained about 150 students a year in that district alone," Lowder added. “Growth does have its challenges and its expensive to build new seats, especially at the high school level, it’s the most expensive school you build.”

The proposal calls for construction on the new schools and replacement schools to be completed in 2022. Those projects will cost nearly $280 million.

