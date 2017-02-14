Officials host heroin and opiate conference in Charlotte

Law enforcement officials and community leaders hosted a conference Tuesday to raise awareness and address prevention in the rise of heroin and opiate abuse in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

The conference involved members of the U.S. Attorney's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mecklenburg County, Anuvia Prevention and Recover Center and Cardinal Innovations.

The conference started around 9 a.m. at Calvary Church on Pineville-Matthews Road in Charlotte, with U.S. Attorney Rose delivering opening remarks.

DEA Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg said not nearly enough resources are available to "jail our way" out of this epidemic. Rosenberg says most recent data shows there are 52,000 overdose deaths in a year.

Physicians, mental healthcare professionals and substance abuse experts presented a variety of topics, including the physiology of addiction, public education and prevention initiatives, and treatment options.

