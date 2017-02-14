Seafood Cake - | WBTV Charlotte

Seafood Cake

Presented by Chef Leo, The Wright Touch

Ingredients

½ c clam juice

12oz med Shrimp peeled

16 oz lump crab meat

8 green onions

½ c mayo

2 T Lemon juice

1 t paprika

1 egg

2 T Old Bay Seasoning

1 c Italian Bread Crumb

Procedure

  1. Cook shrimps in clam juice until done and then dice in small pieces.
  2. Season salmon with salt and pepper and cook in a 350 oven for 10 to 15 min and then break salmon into small pieces.
  3. Mix cooked shrimp, salmon, crab, green onions and bread crumbs in a bowl
  4. Mix the other ingredients together and combine with the other mixture. Form into patties and brown each side.
