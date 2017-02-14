Motivational MVP: Brenda Stevenson

Brenda Stevenson, Pastor of New Outreach Christian Center of Charlotte, has been a staple in the community for over 40 years.

While battling multiple health issues, racial injustices, and overcoming bouts of fear, nothing has been able to stop this amazing woman from fulfilling her God-given purpose, helping the homeless of our region.

Through the efforts of feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, and helping those who are without rebound in their lives, she has taken it upon herself to live Love Out Loud. This is why Pastor Brenda Stevenson is this week's Morning Break Motivational MVP.