WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Welcome CIAA

We are so happy the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association's Basketball tournament - better known as the CIAA is back in Charlotte.

We welcomed you 11 years ago and we welcome you again,

We recognize the CIAA is a very important event - Not only is the CIAA good basketball, but college scholarships for deserving students are provided from the tournament proceeds AND local high school students can learn about college options at the annual Education Day.

We are glad you stayed.

Things got tricky when the controversial HB2 law became part of your playbook. We know you were pressured to leave - But instead of packing up - you decided to tackle this drama head on.

And you did it with a plan.

We can all learn a thing or two about conflict resolution from the CIAA.

Two thumbs up for recently hiring a diversity and inclusion consultant to be in charge of workshops and forums during this year's tournament for the community and attendees to learn how to respect people's differences.

Way to go for putting your student's athletes first when making the final decision to stay.

We do realize the CIAA pulled some of their one-day tournaments from North Carolina because of HB2, but since the basketball tournament is still here - there is hope things can be worked out.

We don't know what next year will bring.

All we can do is take one year at a time.

So have a great tournament, we hope to see you next year.

