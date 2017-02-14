Drug lab investigation underway in Kannapolis

A drug lab investigation got underway in Kannapolis Tuesday.

Kannapolis police say they were called to a domestic incident at a home on West C Street in Kannapolis early Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, they found a suspected illegal drug lab inside the home.

Andrew Paskiewicz, 31, was arrested and charged with domestic assault. Police say more charges are pending against Paskiewicz.

The SBI sent a team to assist in a cleanup of the lab.

No injuries were reported.

