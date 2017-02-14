Cooper, legislative Democrats push new HB2 repeal proposal

Governor Roy Cooper and Democratic leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly unveiled a new proposal that included the repeal of the controversial House Bill 2 on Tuesday morning. It was the Democrats’ second proposal to repeal HB2 in as many weeks.

The new proposal would do three things: fully repeal HB2, toughen penalties for crimes committed in restrooms and dressing rooms and require local governments give the legislature 30 days’ notice before voting on non-discrimination ordinances.

“I know North Carolinians are tired of hearing about this. HB 2 has divided us and stained our reputation. I’ve proposed a common sense compromise

that will get HB2 off the books and address concerns on both sides,” Cooper said in announcing the new proposal. “It’s time for Republican leaders to step up and lead their members because February needs to be the month we get this done.”

Cooper announced his new proposal flanked by Senate Democrat leader Dan Blue (Wake) and House Democrat Leader Darren Jackson (Wake).

Legislative Democrats filed a different bill last Thursday that would also repeal HB2. That bill included new non-discrimination language,

in addition to other policy proposals.

Both Democratic proposals to repeal HB2 have received a cold reception from legislative Republicans, who control veto-proof majorities in

both chambers.

“This proposal does nothing to address the basic privacy concerns of women and young girls who do not feel comfortable using the bathroom, undressing and showering in the presence of men, and as we saw in Charlotte last year, it does not require an assault to make a woman feel violated,” Amy Auth, a spokeswoman for Senate Republican Leader Phil Berger said in a statement reacting to Cooper’s new proposal. “Gov. Cooper continues to dodge the question, but North Carolinians deserve to know his position on the key HB2 issue: does he believe men should be able to go into women’s bathrooms and shower facilities?”

Cooper’s Tuesday morning press conference was announced just hours after a new WBTV story highlighted the fact that he has no plans to repeal an executive order signed by his Republican predecessor, Pat McCrory, that implemented HB2 policies in state bathroom facilities.

A spokesman for Cooper has declined multiple requests from WBTV for an interview with the Governor.

