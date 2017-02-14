Levine Children's Hospital opens new heart cath lab on Valentine's Day

A brand new technology to treat patients with heart disease is opening this Valentine’s Day at Levine Children’s Hospital.

A rise in referrals and population growth in the region have increased demand for heart catheterization procedures at Levine Children’s Hospital by 15-20 percent in recent years.

The new lab was much needed. Doctors at Levine's say heart disease patients, both children and adults, have doubled over the last seven years in Charlotte.

More children because Charlotte is growing and more adults because they are surviving longer due to advances in technology.

Five-year-old Gray Jackson was right in the center of the ribbon cutting for the new lab Tuesday.

He's been the center of attention for most of his life. He's had three heart surgeries, a heart transplant and nine visits to the Levine Children's cath lab in the last five years.

"We don't want ever want to have to get to a point where we're looking elsewhere," said Brittany Jackson, Gray's mother.

"To know that it's all at our home hospital is huge for us and we want the best for Gray and now we have better than the best."

The lab officially opens on Valentine's Day for tours but the first procedure won't take place until tomorrow morning.

