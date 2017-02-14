The intersection where Cam Newton got into a car wreck is set to get a new signal

The violation is due to road closures on I-77 northbound that were not removed until 7:45 a.m. and closures at the Interstate-277 west and eastbound ramps, which were not reopened until 8:05 a.m.More >>
The violation is due to road closures on I-77 northbound that were not removed until 7:45 a.m. and closures at the Interstate-277 west and eastbound ramps, which were not reopened until 8:05 a.m.More >>
It seems like everyone is getting into the spirit of the big 100th Birthday Celebration for Cheerwine that's being held this Saturday, including the Salisbury Farmer's market.More >>
It seems like everyone is getting into the spirit of the big 100th Birthday Celebration for Cheerwine that's being held this Saturday, including the Salisbury Farmer's market.More >>
The planned group is the latest example of how communities throughout Charlotte are seeking ways to deal with the influx of new development sweeping the city.More >>
The planned group is the latest example of how communities throughout Charlotte are seeking ways to deal with the influx of new development sweeping the city.More >>
It’s a perk that can save city taxpayers $250,000 per event. But three years into the deal, Charlotte has only used up seven days total, and this year the city might only use two – for the college football kickoff game in September and the Belk Bowl in December.More >>
It’s a perk that can save city taxpayers $250,000 per event. But three years into the deal, Charlotte has only used up seven days total, and this year the city might only use two – for the college football kickoff game in September and the Belk Bowl in December.More >>
An entire section of the Falls Avenue Bridge in Granite Falls fell into the body of water that the bridge crosses, Mill Pond.More >>
An entire section of the Falls Avenue Bridge in Granite Falls fell into the body of water that the bridge crosses, Mill Pond.More >>