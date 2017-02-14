Confit Fingerling Potatoes - | WBTV Charlotte

Confit Fingerling Potatoes

Presented by Chef Alex Jenkins & GM Justin Shoener, Oak Steakhouse

  • Ingredients
    • 2 lbs (1kg) whole fingerling or baby potatoes
    • 1 cup of Oil or Fat of Choice
    • 3 cloves garlic, peeled and halved
    • 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
    • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • Directions
    • Pre heat oven to 250
    • In a large baking dish, combine the oil, potatoes and other ingredients. If you are using beef or pork fat instead of oil, heat this up until the fat is liquid. Season with salt and pepper.
    • Bake for about 1 hour, stir occasionally.
    • TIP: To check doneness of the potatoes, use a toothpick. If the toothpick goes through the potatoes easily, they are done.
    • Strain the potatoes from the oil/fat and let them cool.
    • Sauté the potatoes in a skillet until golden brown. Finish with herbs of choice.

Powered by Frankly