Confit Fingerling Potatoes

-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Presented by Chef Alex Jenkins & GM Justin Shoener, Oak Steakhouse
- Ingredients
- 2 lbs (1kg) whole fingerling or baby potatoes
- 1 cup of Oil or Fat of Choice
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and halved
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- Directions
- Pre heat oven to 250
- In a large baking dish, combine the oil, potatoes and other ingredients. If you are using beef or pork fat instead of oil, heat this up until the fat is liquid. Season with salt and pepper.
- Bake for about 1 hour, stir occasionally.
- TIP: To check doneness of the potatoes, use a toothpick. If the toothpick goes through the potatoes easily, they are done.
- Strain the potatoes from the oil/fat and let them cool.
- Sauté the potatoes in a skillet until golden brown. Finish with herbs of choice.