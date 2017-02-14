$10,000 reward being offered in Gaston County gun theft case

Multiple guns were stolen from a federal firearm licensee in Gaston County Sunday morning. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Government officials say the gun burglary happened around 2:08 a.m. at the R&M Motors Pawn and Trade, which is a federal firearm licensee. R&M Motors is located in the 7300 block of Dallas Cherryville Highway in Cherryville.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), or on their website, www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

Officials say all calls and tips will remain confidential.

