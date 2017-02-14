East Charlotte attempted robbery under investigation

An attempted robbery was reported at an east Charlotte convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Eastway Drive around 12:38 a.m. Police were told an armed man went into the store and attempted to rob the place.

The caller said shots were fired into the business.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. No injuries were reported.

