FIRST ALERT: Wet start to the day Wednesday

The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Two Mecklenburg County commissioners are raising questions about whether Health Director Marcus Plescia demoted a top nursing manager for helping report problems with notifying patients of their Pap test results.More >>
Two Mecklenburg County commissioners are raising questions about whether Health Director Marcus Plescia demoted a top nursing manager for helping report problems with notifying patients of their Pap test results.More >>
The violation is due to road closures on I-77 northbound that were not removed until 7:45 a.m. and closures at the Interstate-277 west and eastbound ramps, which were not reopened until 8:05 a.m.More >>
The violation is due to road closures on I-77 northbound that were not removed until 7:45 a.m. and closures at the Interstate-277 west and eastbound ramps, which were not reopened until 8:05 a.m.More >>
It seems like everyone is getting into the spirit of the big 100th Birthday Celebration for Cheerwine that's being held this Saturday, including the Salisbury Farmer's market.More >>
It seems like everyone is getting into the spirit of the big 100th Birthday Celebration for Cheerwine that's being held this Saturday, including the Salisbury Farmer's market.More >>
Brian Fitzgerald Sherrell Faulkner, 46, was found Nov. 30 beside a dumpster on The Plaza and 35th Street with apparent trauma.More >>
Brian Fitzgerald Sherrell Faulkner, 46, was found Nov. 30 beside a dumpster on The Plaza and 35th Street with apparent trauma.More >>