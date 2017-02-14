FIRST ALERT: Wet start to the day Wednesday

Your Valentine’s Day looks good, with just a gradual increase in cloudiness and afternoon readings back in the mild 60s. If you’re heading out with your significant other to celebrate this evening, expect readings in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, low pressure will plow across the South and rain will overspread the WBTV viewing area. The rain does not look all that heavy, with most models keeping us in the .25” to .33” range… just enough to wet things down. The issue is that the rain looks most likely – 80% chance – from 4 a.m. through 11 a.m., so a FIRST ALERT DAY has been declared to give you advance notice of what’s on the way for the morning rush to work and school.

There could even be a little bit of snow in the highest elevations of the mountains – perhaps 1 to 2 inches – and so there’s a chance some schools could be delayed opening Wednesday morning.

After the wet start in the 40s, sunshine will return for the balance of Wednesday with a chilly breeze and afternoon readings in the seasonal 50s.

Looking farther down the road, we’ll hold in the 50s Thursday, then warm into the 60s Friday and Saturday and push 70° on Sunday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

