Four in custody in northeast Charlotte armed robbery, SWAT situa - | WBTV Charlotte

Four in custody in northeast Charlotte armed robbery, SWAT situation

(Micah Smith | WBTV) (Micah Smith | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Four people tied to an armed robbery are in custody following a SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an armed robbery from a person on Education Way. The person robbed said multiple people involved in the robbery fled in a vehicle, which was located by police a short time later.

 Officers attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle but the driver refused to stop, leading to a short pursuit. 

The suspects eventually jumped out and ran to a home on Whittersham Drive. Three of the people inside peacefully surrendered but police say one suspect barricaded himself inside the home. 

By 9 a.m., the fourth suspect surrendered to SWAT negotiators. 

CMPD tweeted information as the situation unfolded. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly