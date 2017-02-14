Four in custody in northeast Charlotte armed robbery, SWAT situation

Four people tied to an armed robbery are in custody following a SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to an armed robbery from a person on Education Way. The person robbed said multiple people involved in the robbery fled in a vehicle, which was located by police a short time later.

Officers attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle but the driver refused to stop, leading to a short pursuit.

The suspects eventually jumped out and ran to a home on Whittersham Drive. Three of the people inside peacefully surrendered but police say one suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

By 9 a.m., the fourth suspect surrendered to SWAT negotiators.

CMPD tweeted information as the situation unfolded.

CMPD SWAT & Negotiators are currently on Whittersham Dr.

for barricaded suspects. Two are in custody and one is still outstanding. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 14, 2017

The suspect is in custody. @CMPD SWAT is leaving Whittersham Dr. now. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 14, 2017

