Indivisible plans to demonstrate outside local congressman's office

The Cabarrus County chapter of Indivisible is planning a demonstration outside of the office of U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, (R-NC 08) on Tuesday afternoon.

Indivisible is a "progressive" political action group that has been targeting Republican representatives across the country over various issues. The group's website gives advice on how to "resist the Trump agenda."

"Our goals are to let him know constituents strongly oppose any repeal of the Affordable Care Act, at least until we have a chance to review some yet to be drafted replacement legislation," Doshia James, head of the Cabarrus chapter wrote in an email to WBTV. "We are also presenting a petition asking Congressman Hudson to schedule a Town Hall. His constituents deserve the opportunity to speak with the Congressman and have him publicly address our concerns."

The demonstration is taking place Tuesday at 5:00 pm at Congressman Richard Hudson's office, 325 McGill Ave NW, Suite 500 in Concord.

