More stores are closing their doors at SouthPark mall

Brandon Dean Philbeck, 31, is wanted in setting the fire at the Budget Inn, located in the 800 block of West Franklin Boulevard.More >>
Brandon Dean Philbeck, 31, is wanted in setting the fire at the Budget Inn, located in the 800 block of West Franklin Boulevard.More >>
The violation is due to road closures on I-77 northbound that were not removed until 7:45 a.m. and closures at the Interstate-277 west and eastbound ramps, which were not reopened until 8:05 a.m.More >>
The violation is due to road closures on I-77 northbound that were not removed until 7:45 a.m. and closures at the Interstate-277 west and eastbound ramps, which were not reopened until 8:05 a.m.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
A report from the Medical Examiner shows 18-year-old Christian Isaac Allen was shot in the chest twice, in his right elbow once and once in his left wrist.More >>
A report from the Medical Examiner shows 18-year-old Christian Isaac Allen was shot in the chest twice, in his right elbow once and once in his left wrist.More >>
The cat was sent in for rabies testing Monday after its behavior and health declined. Wednesday, the rabies test results came back positive.More >>
The cat was sent in for rabies testing Monday after its behavior and health declined. Wednesday, the rabies test results came back positive.More >>