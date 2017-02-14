More stores are closing their doors at SouthPark mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - More stores are shutting down their SouthPark mall locations.

As part of a company-wide closure of 120 stores nationwide, fashion boutique BCBG Max Azria, next to Nieman Marcus, will close in the next 8 to 10 weeks, an employee said. The retailer first opened its standalone SouthPark store in 2006.

MontBlanc, the German leather goods maker, also closed its doors in January, according to a spokeswoman for SouthPark owner Simon Property Group. Montblanc had been at SouthPark since 1998.

Elsewhere in the Nieman Marcus wing, Vince Camuto is converting its store into a concept called The Shoe Box, a store employee said. The store has been clearing out its Vince Camuto inventory, and the new concept will sell a variety of shoe brands, including Marc Fisher, Nicole Miller and Kendall + Kylie.

SouthPark has been undergoing a number of changes in its store makeup since wrapping up a renovation project last year.

Teen retailer Hollister, for example, closed at the end of January. Old Navy opened last year near Dillards, while new high-end retailers, including Frye and Stuart Weitzman, have also recently opened stores in the south Charlotte mall.



