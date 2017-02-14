Intimidators to hold job fair

The Kannapolis Intimidators, Class A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, are preparing for the 2017 season by hosting a job fair for game day staff positions on Saturday, February 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Intimidators Stadium.

Interested applicants can fill out an application at the job fair, which will take place in the stadium conference room, located on the second floor of Intimidators Stadium, directly above the main entrance.

The team is looking for enthusiastic and hard-working individuals to fill out its game-day staff for the 2017 season, which opens on Thursday, April 6, against the Lakewood BlueClaws.

Applications will be accepted for the following positions:

- Bat Boys / Grounds Crew

- Concessions

- Mascot

- Merchandise Sales

- Parking attendants

- Promotions Team

- Suite Servers

- Ticket Sellers

- Ticket Takers

- Ushers

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and any applicant under 18 years old must provide a worker's permit. Interested applicants who are unable to attend the Job Fair can download the Game Day Employment Application from the "About" section of IntimidatorsBaseball.com, and submit it to the Intimidators front office in person or via fax by Friday, February 17.

Intimidators Stadium is located at 2888 Moose Road in Kannapolis off I-85 at Exit 63.

According to the press release, the Kannapolis Intimidators offer a "fun-filled atmosphere, competitive wages, and a great experience for the summer months." The Intimidators are an equal opportunity employer.

