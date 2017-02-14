WT Harris Boulevard reopens following deadly incident

A deadly incident shut down part of WT Harris Boulevard for several hours early Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a wreck around 1:45 a.m. on WT Harris at Grier Road. One person was pronounced dead and two others went to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Homicide detectives also responded to the area.

All lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.

No names have been released.

