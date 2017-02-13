Man charged in robbery, carjacking that ends in east Charlotte crash

One man was charged in an armed robbery and carjacking that turned into a police pursuit in east Charlotte Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the robbery happened along the 11000-block of Education Way around 9:07 p.m.

Officers found the vehicle and say a "pursuit ensued."

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Eric Orr, then crashed along E. WT Harris and Hickory Grove Road and was taken into custody.

