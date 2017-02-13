JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU Women Win First CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship

JCSU Women Wins First CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship



Lynchburg, Va. (Feb. 13, 2017)—The Johnson C. Smith University women’s indoor track and field team captured the first CIAA Championship in school history on Monday afternoon at the CIAA Indoor Championships held at Liberty University.



The women’s team captured the title by returning 16 podium finishes over the two days of competition. Fellan Ferguson (Kingston, Jamaica) was named the CIAA Female Track Athlete of the Year as she won the mile run, 3000m run and the 800m titles. Her 3000m time of 11:22.14 set a new CIAA record, smashing the old record of 11:35.87.



Teammate Tovea Jenkins (St. James, Jamaica) set a new facility record in winning the 400m with a 55.38. She also finished second in the 800m run. Shamaz Quince (West Palm Beach, Fla.) won the triple jump by posting an 11.69m. She also claimed second in the 60m hurdles (8.62) and in the long jump (5.87m) and was named the Most Valuable Field Events Performer.



In other events, Mayah Edwards (Kingston, Jamaica) finished second in the 60m with a 7.54 while

Sidney Marshall (Manchester, Jamaica) finished third with an 8.68.



In the relay events, both the 4x400 team and the distance medley relay team won the CIAA titles.



On the men’s side, JCSU’s 4x400m relay team of Joshua Cunningham (Toronto, Ontario), Kyle Robinson (Levelland, Tex.), Kelvin Simon (St.John’s, Antigua) and Bryson Tucker (Burlington, N.C.) claimed first place with a 3:20.22.



In other top finishes, Robinson finished second in the 60m hurdles while Carlo Thomas (East Orange, N.J.) finished the long jump in third.



Women’s Team Results

1. Johnson C. Smith 155

2. Winston-Salem St. 142

3. St. Augustine’s 131.5

4. Virginia St. 49-5

5. Lincoln 22

6. Bowie St. 18

7. Livingstone 17

8. Virginia Union 10



JCSU Women – CIAA Indoor Championship Results

Name

Event Results

Notes

Shamaz Quince

60H final (2nd, 8.62)

60H prelim (8.69Q)

Long Jump (2nd, 5.87m)

High Jump (9th, 1.43m)

Triple Jump (1st, 11.69m)

CIAA Field Events Most Valuable Performer

Sidney Marshall

60H final (3rd, 8.68)

60H prelim (8.87Q)

200m prelim (25.87)

Kianje Pollard

200m finals (3rd, 24.52)

200m prelim (24.58Q)

400m finals (2nd, 55.95)

400m prelim (57.16q)

60H final (DNF)

60H prelim (9.22q)

Kendra Clarke

200m final (5th, 25.03)

200m prelim (25.46q)

400m final (5th, 59.32)

Deja Davis

60H prelim (10.05)

Mayah Edwards

60m final (2nd, 7.54)

60m prelim (7.54Q)

200m final (6th, 25.39)

200m prelim (24.95q)

Sidney Marshall

60m final (5th, 7.77)

60m prelim (7.73q)

Tovea Jenkins

400m finals (1st, 55.38)

400m prelim (56.55Q)

800m finals (2nd, 2:19.94)

800m prelim (2:22.94Q)

Facility Record

October Campbell

400m prelim (1:00.28)

60m prelim (8.47)

Long Jump (4th, 5.36m)

Crystal Campbell

Fellan Ferguson

Mile Run (1st, 5:25.25)

3000m (1st, 11:22.14)

800m finals (1st, 2:18.87)

800m prelim (2:18.77Q)



CIAA Indoor Record (11:35.87)



CIAA Track Events MVP

Domenique Julius-Williams

Mile Run (3rd, 5:39.25)

3000m (3rd, 11:33.05)

800m finals (4th, 2:24.87)

800m prelim (2:15.65Q)

Ramoya Grandison

Pentathalon (1163, 10th)

Long Jump (NM)

High Jump (NH)

Triple Jump (13th, 10.00m)

Reilyn Powell

Shot Put (16th, 8.87m)

Alexus Melton

Shot Put (20th, 7.21m)

Briana Shaw

Shot Put (14th, 9.19m)

Julius-Williams, Ferguson, Pollard, Clarke

4x400 (1st, 3:51.31)

Julius-Williams, Pollard, Jenkins, Ferguson

4000m DMR (1st, 13:05.69)



























Men’s Team Results

1. St, Augustine’s 187

2. Virginia St. 122

3. Virginia Union 109

4. Johnson C. Smith 45.5

5. Bowie St. 36

6. Livingstone 32

7. Lincoln 25.5



JCSU Men’s Results

Name

Event Results

Notes

Kyle Robinson

400m prelim (49.25 Q)

400m finals (5th, 49.19)

60H finals (2nd, 8.22)

60H prelim (8.30Q)

LaMarion Mack

60H prelim (8.88)

David Ellis

60m finals (4th, 6.96)

60m prelim (7.01q)

200m prelim (22.30)

Antonio Henry

60m prelim (7.28)

200m prelim (22.89)

Zavier Lawrence

60m prelim (7.26)

DeCari Walden

60m prelim (7.61)

Long Jump (18th, 5.88m)

Christian Fair

Long Jump (17th, 5.93m)

Basir Wright

Long Jump (13th, 6.15m)

Carlo Thomas

Long Jump (3rd, 6.97m)

High Jump (6th, 1.78m)

Gawayne Stephenson

400m prelim (53.40)

Joshua Cunningham

200m final (4th, 21.82)

200m prelim (21.89Q)

400m prelim (49.50Q)

400m finals (4th, 48.82)

CIAA Track Events MVP

Bryson Tucker

400m prelim (51.09)

Zachary Cannon

Shot Put (12th, 11.14m)

LaBryan Chambers

Shot Put (10th, 11.50m)

Jaray Sampson

Shot Put (14th, 10.92m)

Kelvin Simon

200m prelim (22.24)

Cunningham, Robinson, Simon, Tucker

4x400 (1st, 3:20.22)





