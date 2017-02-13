JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU Women Win First CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship

JCSU Women Wins First CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championship
Lynchburg, Va. (Feb. 13, 2017)—The Johnson C. Smith University women’s indoor track and field team captured the first CIAA Championship in school history on Monday afternoon at the CIAA Indoor Championships held at Liberty University.
The women’s team captured the title by returning 16 podium finishes over the two days of competition. Fellan Ferguson (Kingston, Jamaica) was named the CIAA Female Track Athlete of the Year as she won the mile run, 3000m run and the 800m titles. Her 3000m time of 11:22.14 set a new CIAA record, smashing the old record of 11:35.87.
Teammate Tovea Jenkins (St. James, Jamaica) set a new facility record in winning the 400m with a 55.38. She also finished second in the 800m run. Shamaz Quince (West Palm Beach, Fla.) won the triple jump by posting an 11.69m. She also claimed second in the 60m hurdles (8.62) and in the long jump (5.87m) and was named the Most Valuable Field Events Performer.
In other events, Mayah Edwards (Kingston, Jamaica) finished second in the 60m with a 7.54 while
Sidney Marshall (Manchester, Jamaica) finished third with an 8.68.
In the relay events, both the 4x400 team and the distance medley relay team won the CIAA titles.
On the men’s side, JCSU’s 4x400m relay team of Joshua Cunningham (Toronto, Ontario), Kyle Robinson (Levelland, Tex.), Kelvin Simon (St.John’s, Antigua) and Bryson Tucker (Burlington, N.C.) claimed first place with a 3:20.22.
In other top finishes, Robinson finished second in the 60m hurdles while Carlo Thomas (East Orange, N.J.) finished the long jump in third.
Women’s Team Results
1. Johnson C. Smith 155
2. Winston-Salem St. 142
3. St. Augustine’s 131.5
4. Virginia St. 49-5
5. Lincoln 22
6. Bowie St. 18
7. Livingstone 17
8. Virginia Union 10
JCSU Women – CIAA Indoor Championship Results
Name
Event Results
Notes
Shamaz Quince
60H final (2nd, 8.62)
60H prelim (8.69Q)
Long Jump (2nd, 5.87m)
High Jump (9th, 1.43m)
Triple Jump (1st, 11.69m)
CIAA Field Events Most Valuable Performer
Sidney Marshall
60H final (3rd, 8.68)
60H prelim (8.87Q)
200m prelim (25.87)
Kianje Pollard
200m finals (3rd, 24.52)
200m prelim (24.58Q)
400m finals (2nd, 55.95)
400m prelim (57.16q)
60H final (DNF)
60H prelim (9.22q)
Kendra Clarke
200m final (5th, 25.03)
200m prelim (25.46q)
400m final (5th, 59.32)
Deja Davis
60H prelim (10.05)
Mayah Edwards
60m final (2nd, 7.54)
60m prelim (7.54Q)
200m final (6th, 25.39)
200m prelim (24.95q)
Sidney Marshall
60m final (5th, 7.77)
60m prelim (7.73q)
Tovea Jenkins
400m finals (1st, 55.38)
400m prelim (56.55Q)
800m finals (2nd, 2:19.94)
800m prelim (2:22.94Q)
Facility Record
October Campbell
400m prelim (1:00.28)
60m prelim (8.47)
Long Jump (4th, 5.36m)
Crystal Campbell
Fellan Ferguson
Mile Run (1st, 5:25.25)
3000m (1st, 11:22.14)
800m finals (1st, 2:18.87)
800m prelim (2:18.77Q)
CIAA Indoor Record (11:35.87)
CIAA Track Events MVP
Domenique Julius-Williams
Mile Run (3rd, 5:39.25)
3000m (3rd, 11:33.05)
800m finals (4th, 2:24.87)
800m prelim (2:15.65Q)
Ramoya Grandison
Pentathalon (1163, 10th)
Long Jump (NM)
High Jump (NH)
Triple Jump (13th, 10.00m)
Reilyn Powell
Shot Put (16th, 8.87m)
Alexus Melton
Shot Put (20th, 7.21m)
Briana Shaw
Shot Put (14th, 9.19m)
Julius-Williams, Ferguson, Pollard, Clarke
4x400 (1st, 3:51.31)
Julius-Williams, Pollard, Jenkins, Ferguson
4000m DMR (1st, 13:05.69)
Men’s Team Results
1. St, Augustine’s 187
2. Virginia St. 122
3. Virginia Union 109
4. Johnson C. Smith 45.5
5. Bowie St. 36
6. Livingstone 32
7. Lincoln 25.5
JCSU Men’s Results
Name
Event Results
Notes
Kyle Robinson
400m prelim (49.25 Q)
400m finals (5th, 49.19)
60H finals (2nd, 8.22)
60H prelim (8.30Q)
LaMarion Mack
60H prelim (8.88)
David Ellis
60m finals (4th, 6.96)
60m prelim (7.01q)
200m prelim (22.30)
Antonio Henry
60m prelim (7.28)
200m prelim (22.89)
Zavier Lawrence
60m prelim (7.26)
DeCari Walden
60m prelim (7.61)
Long Jump (18th, 5.88m)
Christian Fair
Long Jump (17th, 5.93m)
Basir Wright
Long Jump (13th, 6.15m)
Carlo Thomas
Long Jump (3rd, 6.97m)
High Jump (6th, 1.78m)
Gawayne Stephenson
400m prelim (53.40)
Joshua Cunningham
200m final (4th, 21.82)
200m prelim (21.89Q)
400m prelim (49.50Q)
400m finals (4th, 48.82)
CIAA Track Events MVP
Bryson Tucker
400m prelim (51.09)
Zachary Cannon
Shot Put (12th, 11.14m)
LaBryan Chambers
Shot Put (10th, 11.50m)
Jaray Sampson
Shot Put (14th, 10.92m)
Kelvin Simon
200m prelim (22.24)
Cunningham, Robinson, Simon, Tucker
4x400 (1st, 3:20.22)
