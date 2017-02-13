CIAA : 2017 CIAA Track and Field Champions St. Augustine's and Johnson C. Smith

February 13, 2017

Saint Augustine's University

2017 CIAA Men's Indoor Track & Field Champions

Johnson C. Smith University

2017 CIAA Women's Indoor Track & Field Champions

LYNCHBURG, VA – Saint Augustine’s University captured its 20th straight men’s crown while Johnson C. Smith University won its first-ever title in the CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Liberty University Indoor Track Facility on Monday, February 13.

The Falcons scored 187 points to pull away from Virginia State University (122 points) and Virginia Union University (109 points) in the men’s division. Johnson C. Smith scored 45.5 points, Bowie State University had 36 points and Livingstone College scored 32 points while Lincoln (Pa.) University finished with 25.5 points.

The Golden Bulls tallied 155 points to win the title over two-time defending champion Winston-Salem State (142 points) and Saint Augustine’s (131.5 points). Lincoln (Pa.) totaled 22 points, Bowie State had 18 points, and Livingstone scored 17 points while Virginia Union marked 10 points.

Immanuel Hutchinson of Saint Augustine’s was named Men’s Track MVP and Dajawn Williams of Virginia State was selected Men’s Field MVP. Hutchinson won the mile run, the 5,000 run and anchored the winning distance medley relay team in addition to placing second in the 800 run. Williams placed first in the pole vault and the high jump and was second in the Heptathlon.

Fellan Ferguson of Johnson C. Smith was the Women’s Track MVP and Shakera Hall of Saint Augustine’s was the Women’s Field MVP. Ferguson was victorious in three individual events – the 800 run, the 3,000 run and the one-mile run - and was a member of the winning distance medley relay team and the 4x400 relay squad. Hall won the Pentathlon and was third in the long jump, fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the high jump.

Williams and Hutchinson were among several winners in the men’s division. Men's gold medalists include Jumonne Exeter of Saint Augustine’s (long jump, triple jump), Micah Todd of Virginia State (Heptathlon), Khari Herbert, Jr. of Saint Augustine’s (400 dash), Justin Hunter of Virginia Union (60 dash), Shaquille Dill of Saint Augustine’s (800 run), Shawn Rowe of Saint Augustine’s (60 hurdles), Omar Johnson of Saint Augustine’s (200 dash) and Kelvin Johnson of Livingstone (shot put). Johnson C. Smith won the 4x400 relay race.

Ferguson and Hall were among several winners in the women’s division including Shakinah Brooks of Saint Augustine’s (long jump), Tovia Jenkins of Johnson C. Smith (400 dash), Ornella Livingston of Saint Augustine’s (60 dash), Tia-Adana Belle of Saint Augustine’s (60 hurdles), Ty-Leah Hampton of Winston-Salem State (200 dash), Mikel Franklin of Winston-Salem State (high jump), Shamaz Quince of Johnson C. Smith (triple jump) and Phontavia Sawyer of Virginia State (shot put).

