Hiker killed

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Tonight, we’re looking deeper into the story of a father from Concord killed after he tumbled over the edge of a waterfall. He fell after trying to make sure his two young girls were safe.
Our record-breaking weather weekend got meteorologist Leigh Brock wondering this mild winter we’re in. Of the 44 days, so far in 2017, she found 33 above average with the remaining 11 at or below normal. One year ago, on Valentine’s Day 2016, we hit 30-degrees as a high and only 10-degrees as a low. This February 14th, the forecast calls for temperatures in the 60’s.
Nearly 200,000 people don’t know when they will be allowed to return to their homes in Northern California. A spillway at Lake Oroville, the nation's tallest dam, is in danger of failing and flooding towns below. Officials are feverishly working to lower water levels.
It is not a good day to be named, Sandusky. Jeffrey Sandusky, the son of the late Penn State Assistant Coach, Jerry Sandusky, was arrested on child sexual abuse charges. The problem is Baltimore Ravens announcer Gerry Sandusky is getting swept into the conversation. Gerry wants everyone to know, it’s Gerry with a “G.”
