Troopers searching for hit/run driver who left a moped rider fighting for his life

Troopers in Cleveland County are asking for the public’s help after a hit and run driver knocked a rider off his moped on Highway 161 in Kings Mountain.

It happened last Monday evening just before 7 o’clock near Ferguson Drive.

Troopers said Trevaras Winston was heading north on 161 when a driver in a small blue car hit Winston from behind and kept going.

“He had to have known he hit someone,” said First Sgt Joshua Dowdle. “The impact of it. I’m sure there had been some noise involved with it. He would have felt it for sure.”

Troopers said they believe the car suffered front end damage. They said they found pieces of a debris along the stretch of 161.

“Witnesses there at the scene didn’t see the actual collision but they witnessed a small car metallic blue in color traveling south on 161 shortly after the collision and we did recover parts of the vehicle that was metallic blue in color,” Sgt Dowdle said. “To just leave somebody laying there is unimaginable to me.”

“Evil because no one would run over somebody and know they run over somebody and just leave him in the middle of the road. It’s evil. An evil person” said Winston’s mother, Sophia McGill. “And left him in the middle of the road like an animal in the middle of the road to die.”

McGill said her son had just left his grandfather’s house and was on the way to visit a friend when he was hit.

She said Winston has had several surgeries, and is in the intensive care unit with multiple injuries.

“Multiple crush bone injuries. He broke his pelvic, both his pelvic. He got a broke rib. He had injury, blood to the brain. It was bleeding" McGill said, adding Winston was wearing his helmet.

McGill said the family is offering a reward for information for leading to the driver’s arrest.

“Because I want justice served. I want justice served,” Mrs McGill said. “My son didn’t deserve this. He did not deserve this.”

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the collision to call the Highway Patrol office in Shelby at 704-480-5409.

“We would just like the public’s help. If anybody seen that vehicle, matched that vehicle with damage to the front end, might have heard somebody talking about something like that - we would like to be able to find this person, bring them to justice so Mr Winston’s family can have some closure,” Sgt Dowdle said. “They need help with the medical bills. Somebody is responsible for this. And they should pay for it – both criminally and civilly.”

Family members said they started a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses.