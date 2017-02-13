Shooting victim charged for causing trouble at homeless shelter

On Saturday afternoon police say Santario Johnson was shot in the buttocks while sitting on the front porch of a home on Victory Street. Treated and released for his wound, he was put in jail Saturday night after causing a disturbance at the homeless shelter.

According to the report, after he was released from the hospital, Johnson was back at Victory Street where he got into a fight. Police took Johnson to the shelter on N. Long Street where he again got into an argument, cursing, yelling, and trying to fight other shelter guests.

Johnson, 27, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.

The two teenagers charged in the shooting incident remain in jail.

Sixteen-year-old Jermaine Lafayette Robinson, of Kannapolis, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and one count of assault by pointing a gun. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.

Seventeen-year-old Elijah Da’Swan Leach, of Salisbury, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to inflict serious injury. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

The third person, a juvenile, was released with no charges.