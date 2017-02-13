Firefighters battle brush fire off Sherrills Ford Road

Firefighters battled a brush fire on Monday afternoon just after 2:30 pm.

The Locke Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the call, listed as 1830 Sherrills Ford Road near the intersection of Highway 150. The Salisbury Fire Department and Franklin Volunteer Fire Departments also assisted with the call.

A camper, tires, and stacks of wood caught fire.

A second alarm was called for additional manpower as the fire was seen to spread briefly.

No one was hurt.

