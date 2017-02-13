Lentz Road construction project now underway

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors have closed a portion of Lentz Road between U.S. 29 and Arant Road in China Grove for a bridge replacement project that is a part of the I-85 Corridor Improvement Project in Rowan County.

The portion of roadway will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. Work will wrap-up by Friday, Sep. 1.

Drivers can use U.S. 29, Pine Ridge Road and Arant Road to detour around the closure.

Overall, the project involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over I-85 to meet current design requirements and eliminate substandard clearances. The department is adding four travel lanes (two in each direction) to an 8-mile stretch of I-85 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties to improve traffic flow. The work will complete the expansion of I-85 through Cabarrus and Rowan counties.

The entire project is scheduled to be complete by November 2019.

For more information about the project, you can contact NCDOT at (704) 630-3220.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.