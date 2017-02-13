High school football coaching changes for 2017

It has been an interesting off season thus far for some high school football programs as they welcome in new coaches. Here are the changes thus far with more schools yet to hire a replacement. WBTV Sports will update this list as jobs get filled.

School New Coach Old Coach Interesting Fact Albemarle Richard Davis Jim Mason Bulldogs looking for their 6th coach in the last 6 years Ardrey Kell Kyle Brey Joe Evans This will be the Knights 4th head coach since opening in 2006 Ashbrook Brian Andrews Greg Hill Coach Hill resigns after 7 years at Ashbrook Central Cabarrus Ken McClamrock Donnie Kiefer Kiefer leaves his alma mater after 5 seasons and amassing a record of 36-24 Clover Brian Lane Chad Smith Lane has take 5 teams to the state semifinals and 1 to a state title game Crest Nick Eddins Will Clark Eddins won 3 state titles as a head coach at West Montgomery Davidson Day Chad Grier Patriots looking for 2nd head coach in program history East Burke Mark Buffamoyer Tom Brown Buffamoyer was head coach at West Caldwell from 2004-07 East Lincoln David Lubowicz Mike Byus Byus led the Mustangs to 2 state championships and never had a losing season at East East Rowan John Fitz Ken McClamrock Fitz becomes the 9th head coach at East Rowan since 2000 Freedom Jim Bob Bryant Brandon Allen Bryant won 3 straight state titles at Havelock from 2011-13 Garinger Jeff Caldwell Melvin Peterson Garinger has lost 52 straight games. State record is 59. Can the Wildcats stop this trend in 2017 or set the record? Great Falls Scotty Steen John Barrett Steen becomes the 3rd coach in the last 3 years Hickory Russell Stone Allen Wittenberg Stone has 36 years of head coaching experience and has won 262 games Hough Miles Aldridge Aldridge was 29-11 in 3 years at Hough and won the MECKA Title in 2015 (program's only conference title) Independence Mike Natoli Hal Brown Independence looking for their 4th coach in 4 years Indian Land Horatio Blades Michael Mayer This is Blades' 1st head coaching job at the high school level North Lincoln Steven Pack David Maness This is Pack's 1st head coaching job at the high school level North Meck Eric Morman Brad Baker This is Morman's 3rd season as a head coach. Spent last 2 seasons at West Stanly Olympic Jason Fowler Keith Wilkes Fowler comes to Olympic from Rocky River where he had a record of 38-45 Parkwood Tim Speakman Lynn Coble Coble was 27-45 in his tenure at Parkwood R-S Central Brad Hutchins Mike Cheek Hutchins comes to Central after being the head coach at R-S Middle School Richmond Senior Bryan Till Mike Castellano Till comes to the Raiders after 4 years at Terry Sanford where he had a record of 34-18 Rocky River Orlando Gray Jason Fowler Raves looking for 2nd ever head coach in program history Salisbury Brian Hinson Ryan Crowder Salisbury looking for their 3rd coach since 2003 South Caldwell Sean McMenomy The Spartans are looking for their 3rd coach in the last 3 seasons South Point Adam Hodge Mickey Lineberger This is Hodge's 1st head coaching job at the high school level West Caldwell DeVore Holman Chip English Holman was 22-21 in 4 years at Davie County. West Stanly Brett Morton Eric Mormon The new coach will be the 5th coach in 7 years

