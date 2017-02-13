Warning signs of suicide: Know the risks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses statistics and resources from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help spread the word about what risk factors and warning signs of suicidal behavior to look for in your child.

The AFSP says you should pay attention to these things: if you child talks about; being a burden to others, feeling trapped, feeling unbearable pain, has no reason to live, talks about killing themselves.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also wants you to be focused on your child’s behavior. Watch out for; increased use of drugs and alcohols, looking for a way to kill themselves, acting recklessly, being withdrawn, isolated, sleeping too much or too little, giving away prized possessions, saying goodbye to people, acts of aggression.

You child might display certain changes in their mood, according to AFSP.

Kids who might be considering suicide display some of these moods, or sometimes just one of them; depression, loss of interest in things they once cared about, extreme anger or rage, anxiety, irritability, humiliation.

There are many risk factors that can contribute to a child attempting or considering suicide.

If your child already suffers from a mental health condition, such as depression, bipolar disorder, or another mental health illness, talk to your counselor if you are concerned they might be considering harming themselves.

The world they live in, described by AFSP as “Environmental Factors”, plays major a role as well. If you child is in a very stressful period of life, perhaps there is a relationship that’s ended, maybe parents going through a divorce, or job loss. These can create very emotional times for young people.

If you child is bullied, or harassed, you must talk to them and their counselor about coping skills.

AFSP says a child’s access to lethal means like fire arms and drugs increase their environmental risk factors for suicide. Also, if someone in their life takes their own life, this should be considered an added risk factor.

Keep in mind previous suicide attempts are risk factors, according to AFSP. As well as a family history of suicide.

