Four injured in ambulance crash in west Charlotte

Four people were injured in a crash involving an ambulance in west Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Medic says it happened around 12:20 p.m. as they were responding to a 911 emergency traffic call. The ambulance and another vehicle collided on Ashley Road at Wilkinson Boulevard.

Three people inside the ambulance went to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle went to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries.

