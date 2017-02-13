MUGSHOTS: 13 arrested in Gaston County's 'Operation Dirty Needle'

More than a dozen suspects were arrested in a Gaston County heroin drug round-up, "Operation Dirty Needle."

Gaston County police say the 13 arrests follow a two-year investigation targeting individuals associated with the sale and delivery of heroin within the county.

Below are those recently arrested on heroin-related charges:

Andrew Junior Lane

Robert Lee Hearn

Gabriel Robinson

Phillip Nathanial Kos

Stephanie Ann Kos

Richard Arnold Steen

James Franklin Farris

Karen Darlene Horne Slagle

Emily Jacqueline Jenkins

Gary Payne

Samuel Hargett

Timothy Larkin Landers

James Anthony Royall

Gregory Bagwell and Harvey Jenkins were already in custody. Outstanding warrants have been issued for Crystal Dawn Murphy, Shelby Diane Putnam and Cody Bumgardner.

Gaston County Police let WBTV ride along with undercover officers during the raids.

One officer said heroin has become a growing problem in the county.

"Several years ago, we seen [sic] heroin on the east side of the county, but now, it's taking over, there's no part of the county that's immune to it really," the officer said.

The raids took place at several homes throughout the county

During one raid, officers entered a home as a man was shooting up heroin.

At another home, officers had to take a child to school after that child's mother was arrested.

"It's devastating. It's not just the addicts, it's their families, it's their children," the officer said.

Even though this round-up is seen as a step forward in the county's war on heroin, officials told WBTV they still have work to do.

"It's very important that we not only get the people selling the heroin but to try and get the heroin users assistance," said Captain Suzanne Mauney-Smith, who runs the narcotics division of the Gaston County Police Department.

The Operation Dirty Needle investigation involved the Gaston County Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Dallas Police Department.

