PHOTOS: The faces of child and teen suicide

These are the faces of sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and grandkids… all who died by suicide. The families of these children shared their pictures with WBTV through Debbie Smith.
Debbie is part of a several private Facebook support group for moms grieving the loss of a child who took their own life. The mothers wanted you to look into their children’s eyes and see, this tragedy of suicide can happen to any family.
If you are concerned about someone you love, call 1-800-273-8255 or text CONNECT to 741 741 to reach a counselor right away.
If you have lost a child to suicide there are Facebook groups Debbie recommends for support.
Facebook groups:
The American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide as put together this book for families who have lost a child to suicide and need help for their other children. Click here to view.
