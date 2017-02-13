Man pleads guilty to rash of bomb threats in Burke County, gets minimum of 11 years

The man indicted in connection with a rash of bomb threats in Burke County was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday morning.

Cody Startt, accused of 253 bomb threats and 253 terrorism charges in Burke County, pleaded guilty. The judge added multiple years of suspended sentences and probation on top of the prison sentence. If he violates the terms of his probation, those sentences will be activated, and Startt will serve the time at the end of his initial active sentence.

Startt was indicted last year on six counts of terrorism charges and six counts of making bomb threats. He is suspected of being involved in more than 400 bomb threats in the three counties and apologized in court Monday, saying he was "young and dumb."

“His actions cost a huge amount of money to fire, police and other emergency agencies and workers. All these units that had to respond to these bomb threats were not available to handle anything else going on,” Assistant District Attorney Scott Learner said. “Plus, he cost merchants a lot of money, and he caused a lot of fear throughout our communities.”

Learner said Startt perpetrated a "reign of terror" in the community. The Morganton Public safety chief says the bomb threats cost local businesses at least 3 to 4 million dollars.

In court, prosecutors say Startt did what he did to listen to the response of law enforcement and first responders. Start, they said, would use an internet based phone to call in the threats and would disguise his voice and block his location.

He then would have a smart phone or other device with a police scanner app so he could listen to the response. Sometimes he would call several bomb threats in at the same time just to listen to the scanner.

Officials said the trail leading to Startt was the result of cooperation among several agencies.

Startt faces pending matters of the same nature in Caldwell and Catawba counties.

