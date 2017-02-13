Get your honey a sweet used car!

Valentine's Day is quickly creeping up – have you found the perfect gift for your sweetheart? Instead of chocolates and flowers this year, get your other half something that they will use every day and remember forever, but what? At Toyota of N Charlotte, we know the perfect gift for your valentine – a reliable, stylish, and practical used car!

Find love on the used car lot in Charlotte!

If your significant other has had to drive a clunker car for a while now, it's time to give them the upgrade that they deserve! Get your loved one out of that rust bucket and into a like-new used car from Toyota of N Charlotte like:

Used 2014 Nissan Altima I4 2.5 SV Sedan (Stk #: 6860226A) - $11,795*

Show your love with a Cayenne Red Metallic used Nissan this Valentine's Day! This four-door sedan will feel luxurious to your special someone will features like wireless phone connectivity, remote keyless entry, and 4-inch display. Treat your queen or king like the royalty they are with a used car in Charlotte!

Used 2012 Toyota Sienna 7-Pass V6 LE AWD Van (Stk #: 6690320A) - $15,795*

Make it a gift for the whole family with a used Toyota minivan. This used Toyota is the perfect gift for all of your little valentines with seating for up to seven, power sliding rear doors, SiriusXM radio access, and rear air conditioning.

Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Coupe (Stk #: 7250268A) - $16,995*

Get your best friend's blood pumping this February 14 with a powerful used Ford Mustang. This Charlotte used Ford has 3.7 liter V6 engine capable of pumping out over 300 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. This car is sure to get their heart racing, just like they make yours!

Certified Used 2014 Toyota Highlander FWD V6 LE Plus SUV (Stk #: 7690011A) - $23,995*

Take some stress off of your Valentine's plate with a car that can do more. If your wife or husband is overwhelmed with taking the kids to and from places, they will enjoy having a used Toyota SUV that help them accomplish everything on their to do list.

Certified Used 2016 Toyota Tundra Crewmax 5.7 liter FFV V8 6-Spd AT Platinum Truck (Stk #: 7690008A) - $41,495*

Keep the adventure of romance alive with a tough Toyota truck like this used Toyota Tundra! Painted in a Blazing Blue Pearl color, this used Toyota truck in Charlotte is sure to turn the head of your crush.

All of our Charlotte used cars are put through a thorough safety inspection so you can feel confident about buying a safe ride for your spouse. If you're curious about the history of a used car, just ask for a FREE copy of the Carfax report. This report can clear up discrepancies about the car's history like:

Number of previous owners

Auto service records

Reported accidents or damage

Recorded mileage

Show your sweetie how much you care with a like-new Charlotte used car! To scoop up the ride that's right for your other half, get to Toyota of N Charlotte today! We're located at 13429 Statesville Road, just off of I-77 at exit 23!

*Price excludes tax, tag, registration, and Administrative fee of $698.50.