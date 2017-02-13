Man accused of assaulting female outside Matthews Bojangles' wanted

A man is wanted for assaulting a female in Matthews.

Matthews police say 42-year-old Jimmy L. Rogers assaulted a female in a domestic incident in the Bojangles' parking lot on E. Independence Boulevard.

Rogers reportedly fled the scene following the assault. He faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Rogers is described as a black male around 5'11" with a medium build and medium-length hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, blue jeans, tan Timberland boots, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 704-847-5555.

"Mr. Rogers is a convicted felon with a violent past and should not be approached if seen," Matthews police say.

