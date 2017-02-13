Man accused of assaulting female outside Matthews Bojangles' wanted

Driving down the road in Mt. Holly, I did a double take when I saw the denim-shirted grandmother on a grass mower. It’s just not something you see every day.More >>
Driving down the road in Mt. Holly, I did a double take when I saw the denim-shirted grandmother on a grass mower. It’s just not something you see every day.More >>
The man who is accused of killing his grandparents and then kidnapping his niece is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.More >>
The man who is accused of killing his grandparents and then kidnapping his niece is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.More >>
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Park Road and Park Crossing Drive, near South Meck High School.More >>
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Park Road and Park Crossing Drive, near South Meck High School.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.More >>
The release comes three weeks after a WBTV investigation first exposed the video.More >>
The release comes three weeks after a WBTV investigation first exposed the video.More >>