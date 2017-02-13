Toyota cars have the best resale value - again!

Find cars with great resale value at Toyota of N Charlotte!

Shopping for a new car can be overwhelming! There are so many things to keep in mind: budget, features, space, insurance, etc. When thinking about all of these factors, car buyers usually forget to consider resale value. Before purchasing a new car, it’s important to know whether or not a car has good resale value, because depreciation is a car buyer’s enemy.

What is resale value?

If you’re wondering what resale value has to do with buying a new car, Toyota of N Charlotte can explain. By definition, resale value is how much your car will be worth over time, and when you decide to sell it. If you plan on holding onto your vehicle for a long time, resale value shouldn’t worry you as much. However, if you’re planning on trading up for the newest model in five years or less, resale value should be way up on your priority list.

Many things can affect a car’s resale value, including:

Brand – certain brands have a reputation for being more reliable, like Toyota!

Drivetrains and transmissions- automatic transmissions typically have a better resale value, as well as front-wheel drive.

Paint color and condition –buyers may not be as interested in bright, metallic, or custom pattern paint jobs.

Technology – high-tech features can become outdated quickly and may work against you.

Aftermarket accessories and parts – installing a loud muffler or suspension coils will make your car more personalized, and less appealing to a large market.

Overall condition – the exterior, interior, and mechanical condition all contribute to the worth of your car. If the paint is peeling, the seats are stained, and the engine doesn’t always start, your resale value is going to be low.

Mileage – the amount of miles on your odometer is going to affect the value of your car. Buyers are less likely to buy a car with a lot of miles.

N Charlotte Toyota cars have great resale value!

Lucky for you, you don’t have to stress about resale value. If you’re shopping for a new Toyota near Charlotte, you’ve already found the cars with best resale value – you can even ask Kelley Blue Book!

KBB has just recently released their Best Resale Value Awards for 2017, and Toyota swept the floor! Out of the top 10 vehicles awarded for best resale value, THREE Toyota cars made the list. The 2017 Toyota Tundra came in fifth place with a resale value of 60.7 percent after 36 months. Taking third place is the 2017 Toyota 4Runner! After 60 months, this new Toyota SUV retains 54.5 percent of its value. Finally, the number one spot of best resale value belongs to the 2017 Toyota Tacoma! This tough Toyota truck retains 71.8 percent of its value after 36 months, and 58.4 percent after 60 months.

Other Toyota vehicles topped the lists for their individual categories, like:

Toyota Avalon placed second for best full-sized car.

Toyota Prius and Toyota Avalon Hybrid placed second and third for the best hybrid cars.

Toyota Sienna topped the list for the minivan with the best resale value.

For help finding the resale value of your car or a new car with great resale value, visit Toyota of N Charlotte at 13429 Statesville Road!

Return Home