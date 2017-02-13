Toyota cars have the best resale value - again!

Shopping for a new car can be overwhelming! There are so many things to keep in mind: budget, features, space, insurance, etc. When thinking about all of these factors, car buyers usually forget to consider resale value. Before purchasing a new car, it’s important to know whether or not a car has good resale value, because depreciation is a car buyer’s enemy.
If you’re wondering what resale value has to do with buying a new car, Toyota of N Charlotte can explain. By definition, resale value is how much your car will be worth over time, and when you decide to sell it. If you plan on holding onto your vehicle for a long time, resale value shouldn’t worry you as much. However, if you’re planning on trading up for the newest model in five years or less, resale value should be way up on your priority list.
Many things can affect a car’s resale value, including:
Lucky for you, you don’t have to stress about resale value. If you’re shopping for a new Toyota near Charlotte, you’ve already found the cars with best resale value – you can even ask Kelley Blue Book!
KBB has just recently released their Best Resale Value Awards for 2017, and Toyota swept the floor! Out of the top 10 vehicles awarded for best resale value, THREE Toyota cars made the list. The 2017 Toyota Tundra came in fifth place with a resale value of 60.7 percent after 36 months. Taking third place is the 2017 Toyota 4Runner! After 60 months, this new Toyota SUV retains 54.5 percent of its value. Finally, the number one spot of best resale value belongs to the 2017 Toyota Tacoma! This tough Toyota truck retains 71.8 percent of its value after 36 months, and 58.4 percent after 60 months.
Other Toyota vehicles topped the lists for their individual categories, like:
For help finding the resale value of your car or a new car with great resale value, visit Toyota of N Charlotte at 13429 Statesville Road!
