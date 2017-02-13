Learn how to change your windshield wiper blades

As winter is transitioning into spring, it’s time to take steps to get ready for the season. As we all know, with the start of spring comes rain! When spring showers start to interrupt your drive to work or home, it’s important to be prepared with quality windshield wiper blades. If your windshield wiper blades have dried out, cracked, or broken during the winter, you’ll be left with minimum visibility during those April showers. To help you save some money, Toyota of N Charlotte is sharing tips on how to change windshield wiper blades yourself!
Before you take time to purchase and replace your wiper blades, you should first make sure that you do need them! Signs that you need new wiper blades include:
If you’re determined that your windshield wiper blades need to be replaced, it’s something that you can easily do yourself – no automotive experience required! After purchasing new wiper blades in Charlotte that are correct for your car:
Our Charlotte auto service techs recommend giving your wiper blades a quick inspection once a month to make sure they are still in good condition. Check the arms for any rusting or breaks.
Changing your wiper blades yourself is a great way to save time and money! There are other easy DIY auto services and auto repairs that can save you money, like:
However, if your car is in need of other auto services, you can bring your car to our Charlotte Toyota Service Center to have everything taken care of for you! Our Charlotte Toyota service techs can replace your wiper blades for you. To make an appointment, call us at (888) 378-1214!
