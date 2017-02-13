Two die in Highway 70 head-on collision outside of Statesville

Two people died in a head-on collision on Highway 70 just outside of Statesville.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a blue Mercury, traveling westbound, side-swiped a tractor-trailer and continued to drive down the highway. The vehicle then crossed into eastbound lanes and hit another tractor-trailer head-on.

The two people inside the Mercury died on scene.

Troopers do not know what caused the vehicle to cross into oncoming traffic. The crash is under investigation.

