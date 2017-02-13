School board eyeing fix for overcrowded Cabarrus Co. schools

The Cabarrus County School Board meets Monday night to discuss and vote on a revised 10-year-plan that will help curb massive growth and overcrowding in their schools.

Opening four new schools in the next five years is the crux of their plan while also spending millions of dollars for three replacement schools.

The school board laid out their plan in a power point project presented at the Board Retreat in late January.

The proposal calls for construction on the new schools and replacement schools to be completed in 2022. Those projects will cost nearly $280 million.

Last year, school board members say nearly 800 new students enrolled in Cabarrus Co. schools and they believe that many students or more will enroll every year moving forward.

Right now, three schools in Cabarrus County are described as being overcrowded. Central Cabarrus High School leads the way at 129% of their capacity. Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge High Schools are also overcapacity and skyrocket to more than 2,000 students.

If the 10-year-plan fails to pass, the School Board believes five of seven schools in the county will be overcrowded by 2019 and Central Cabarrus High School will be at 161% capacity.

School Board members will meet Monday night at 6 p.m. in Education Center Board Room at 4401 Old Airport Road in Concord.

